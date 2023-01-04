SC to hear plea against removal of encroachments in Haldwani on Thursday

Earlier, some Haldwani residents had moved the top court on the issue.



The Uttarakhand High Court on December 20 ordered the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in the town's Banbhoolpura area after giving a one week advance notice to encroachers to vacate it.



Thousands of residents of Banbhoolpura had protested the removal of encroachments, saying it will render them homeless and jeopardise the future of their schoolgoing children. The move will affect a large number of women, children and the elderly.