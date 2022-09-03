SC to hear plea on violence against doctors

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Monday a plea seeking directions to authorities to ensure adequate security at hospitals and medical centres to prevent attacks on doctors and healthcare workers by relatives of patients and others.



A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka is likely to take up the matter.



The plea filed by the Delhi Medical Association and Dr Satyajit Borah, who is the president of Assam State Branch of Indian Medical Association, also seeks directions to the Centre and states to have a distress fund to grant compensation to the victim or family of the deceased healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, in such violence.