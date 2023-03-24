Scammer target hotel listings on Google across India, pilgrimage cities most hit

Hotels and homestays from all price categories are being targeted in this campaign, said the team.



"The threat actors regularly create new Google accounts and use new phone numbers to keep the scam running. It remains to be seen whether this campaign is operated by a single actor or a group of people,a they added.



The researchers were able to uncover multiple Google accounts advertising different numbers.



Truecaller records indicate that around 71 per cent of the calls from the 19 fake numbers discovered during research were answered by individuals who could become victims.