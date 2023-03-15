Security stepped up outside ED office ahead of the march by MPs on Adani issue

The Delhi Police on Wednesday implemented increased security measures outside the Enforcement Directorate's office after leaders of opposition parties called for a protest march from Parliament House to the probe agency's headquarters in New Delhi, officials said.

A senior police officer said that the adequate security arrangements have been made outside the ED office on Wednesday in view of the protest march.

Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday will take out a protest march from Parliament House to the Enforcement Directorate's office in New Delhi and hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue.