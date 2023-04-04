Sena (UBT) worker attacked: Thackeray seeks 'coward' Fadnavis' resignation, action on Thane CoP

The Thackeray family along with Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve first visited the Shinde-Pawar, then went to the Police Commissionerate to check on the status of the victim's complaint.



"When we came here, the Police Commissioner was not here... We were told that our activist (Shinde-Pawar) submitted a written complaint to the police, along with the names of the attackers, and there are videos of the incident, but so far the FIR has not been registered... It has been regularly happening that when our people are attacked, the police don't take action," said Thackeray.



Referring to the incident, the ex-CM said that once considered a 'cultural thana' (cultural hub), Thane is now becoming a 'goonda thane' (goon centre), where politicians and journalists are being threatened or assaulted, and now even 'female goons' are indulging in 'goondagiri'.



Under such circumstances, Thackeray said that "we have a 'coward' (Fattus) home minister (Fadnavis), who has lost the right to continue and must resign".