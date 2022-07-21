National

Several Congress workers and leaders detained from outside party HQ in Delhi

Delhi Police have detained several workers of the Congress party who were protesting outside the party headquarters at the 24, Akbar Road against their leader Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED

IANS

Delhi Police have detained several workers of the Congress party who were protesting outside the party headquarters at the 24, Akbar Road against their leader Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case.

Among the detainees were Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken, Indian Youth Congress president B. Srinivas among several others.

NH Photo by Vipin
Meanwhile, party's interim President Sonia Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate office and the officials have begun questioning her in the National Herald case.

Her son and daughter Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are also present inside the ED office, however, they are sitting in some other room.


