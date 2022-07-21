Several Congress workers and leaders detained from outside party HQ in Delhi

Delhi Police have detained several workers of the Congress party who were protesting outside the party headquarters at the 24, Akbar Road against their leader Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case.

Among the detainees were Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken, Indian Youth Congress president B. Srinivas among several others.