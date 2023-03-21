Sexual assault complainants entitled to fair trial but accused have to be protected from mala fide trial: HC

"The facts as revealed clearly portrayed that while on the one hand, she had committed betrayal of faith and sanctity of marriage qua her husband by begetting two children from another man who was legally wedded to another partner, the accused himself was also betraying his own legally wedded partner," it said.



The court said the facts of this case point out to specific interpersonal relationship where both the parties exercised their right of sexual self-determination.



"No doubt, in cases of rape depending on facts from case to case, consent cannot be said to be inferred or proved by passivity or silence alone from the complainant. However, continuous consent, as in the present, without any whisper of complaint assists the court in consent analysis," it said.



The court, however, clarified that since it was dealing with a case based on peculiar facts, that involves question as to whether there was a voluntary agreement and affirmative 'yes' to engage in sexual activities or not, this court is testing the applicability of laws in the context of this particular case in its peculiar circumstances and is not laying down any law regarding consent for every rape case.