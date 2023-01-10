Sexual harassment complaints deserve seriousness: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has said sexual harassment complaints deserve to be treated with seriousness and cannot be quashed if the internal complaints committee does not conclude the proceedings within the legally stipulated 90 days.

Justice Vikas Mahajan said such complaints must be taken to their logical conclusion which is in the interest of the complainant as well as the accused.

The court’s observations came on a petition by a chartered accountant challenging the initiation of proceedings against him on the basis of a complaint filed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The petitioner challenged the proceedings against him on several grounds including that Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) failed to conclude its probe even 90 days after the complaint was filed. “I am prima facie of the view that the complaint of sexual harassment and the inquiry proceeding emanating therefrom cannot be quashed merely for the reasons that the internal complaints committee failed to complete the inquiry within the time frame given in Section 11(4) of the Act,” the court said in a recent order.