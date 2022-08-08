Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets judicial custody till Aug 22

A Special PMLA Court in Mumbai on Monday sent Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to a 14-days judicial custody till August 22, eight days after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money-laundering case.



PMLA Court Special Judge M.G. Deshpande granted Raut judicial custody after the ED said it did not require his additional custody.



The ED had raided Raut's residence in Bhandup on July 31 and arrested him in the wee hours of August 1 in connection with a money-laundering case detected from the redevelopment project of the Patra Chawl, Goregaon, by Guru Ashish Construction Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the HDIL.