'Should not have happened', SC on Law Minister's remarks on collegium

The Supreme Court on Monday took strong exception to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's recent comment on the collegium system of appointing judges, saying it should not have happened.



The apex court said if the recommendations were withheld since the law passed by the Centre on setting up the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC) could not pass the muster.



A bench comprising justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and A.S. Oka said, "When someone in a high position says that...it should not have happened...". The apex court clarified once the recommendation has been reiterated, the names have to be cleared. It further added that is the end of the matter as per the law as it stands on the day.



Senior advocate Vikas Singh brought to the notice of the court Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's interview to a TV channel, wherein he had said, "Never say that the government is sitting on the files, then don't send the files to the government, you appoint yourself, you run the show then".



Justice Kaul told the Attorney General R. Venkataramani, representing the Centre, "I have ignored all press reports, but this has come from somebody high enough......."



He added, "I am not saying anything else. If we have to, we will take a decision". The bench said, "We have expressed our anguish. It appears that the government is not happy that the NJAC has not passed the muster".



It further queried the Centre's counsel, "Can that be the reason to not clear the names".



The bench said, "Please resolve this and don't make us take a judicial decision in this regards", and added that the whole process for appointment of judges already takes time.



The bench said the Intelligence Bureau inputs are taken and also Centre's inputs are taken, and then the apex court collegium considers these inputs and sends the name.