Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar travel together to Kharge's residence

After the suspense on the next Karnataka Chief Minister ended, Chief Minister candidate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM face D.K. Shivakumar arrived at the residence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, and together posed for photographs.



Before arriving at the residence, both leaders went separately to meet party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal at his residence in the morning.



After meeting Venugopal, both the leaders along with Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala arrived at Kharge's residence in the same vehicle.