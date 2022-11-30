Six dead in Lucknow-Bahraich highway collision

Six people were killed on Wednesday and 15 others injured when a roadways bus was hit by a truck on Lucknow-Bahraich highway in an area on the Jarwal Road, police said.



The incident took place at about 4.30 am when a speeding truck broadsided a Lucknow depot bus, District Magistrate, Dinesh Chandra Singh said.



Six people died on the spot and 15 others who were injured were rushed to a hospital, where condition of four was stated to be critical.