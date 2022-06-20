SKM to hold day-long protest against Agnipath on June 24

While tweeting about what he termed as a consensus decision, one of the SKM's leaders, Yogendra Yadav said the SKM appealed to the youth, citizens, organisations and parties to join the protest on June 24.



Endorsing the decision to protest on June 24, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, an important face in the anti-farm laws agitation that went on for over a year, tweeted that instead of the earlier date of June 30 that BKU had chosen, now all will join the protest together on June 24.