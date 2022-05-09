Special court issues notice to Rana couple on Mumbai police's plea seeking cancellation of their bail

"The accused persons (Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana) have given interviews to media since their release and hence, flouted the condition imposed by the special court while granting them bail. We are seeking for the bail to be cancelled and a warrant to be issued to the accused and they be taken in custody forthwith," Gharat said.



He further told the court that the couple has now gone to Delhi.



In the application, the police noted that the court, while granting bail to the accused, said if any of the conditions imposed by it was violated, then it would amount to cancellation of their bail.



The accused persons, immediately after coming out of jail, started giving media bytes, saying they are willing to remain in jail for 14 years if reading of the Hanuman Chalisa is an offence, and made several comments on Uddhav Thackeray, the police mentioned in their application.