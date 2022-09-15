Special status for all backward states if non-BJP alliance comes to power at Centre: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is trying to forge "Opposition unity" after walking out of the NDA, on Thursday promised special category status, which he has been demanding for his state, to "all backward states".

Kumar, the JD(U)'s de facto leader who had snapped ties with the BJP last month accusing it of trying to break his party, made the averment in reply to a query from journalists on the sidelines of a function.

"If we get a chance to form the next government at the Centre, all backward states will get special category status. There is no reason why it cannot be done," said Kumar, who is now ruling the state as part of a seven-party coalition that comprises RJD, Congress and the Left.

Notably, Kumar has been demanding special status for Bihar, citing loss of revenue and mineral wealth upon creation of Jharkhand, for nearly two decades. He has on many occasions shown the willingness to "support any government at the Centre" that fulfilled the demand.