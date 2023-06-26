'Standing on shoulders of UPA': Chidambaram's dig at Modi government

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday took on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her listing the Centre's achievements, saying that if the Modi government stands tall in some areas, it is because it is standing on the shoulders of its predecessor UPA.

Chidambaram countered Sitharaman's comments made in an article about the achievements of the Modi government in the last nine years.

"The Hon'ble Finance Minister has penned an article on the achievements of the Modi Government. Many examples she has cited are true as would be true of EVERY government that has ruled for 5 or 10 years," the former finance minister said on Twitter.

The finance minister has cited five examples of the Opposition taking the government to court and losing the case, Chidambaram noted.