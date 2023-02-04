Still feeling it bro: Shah Rukh Khan on record-breaking success of 'Pathaan'

The humongous box office success of "Pathaan" is yet to sink in, said superstar Shah Rukh Khan as he interacted with his fans during an #AskSrk session on Twitter.

The 57-year-old actor, who plays the titular spy in the stylish actioner, said the team is "still feeling" the love coming their way.

"Still feeling it bro….so much to feel na! #Pathaan," Shah Rukh said in response to a fan query about how he is reacting to the film's success.