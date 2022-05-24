Storing bricks, stones on rooftops can land one in jail in Bihar

In a bid to control stone pelting, West Champaran police has decided to penalise people for storing bricks or stones on the rooftop of their houses.



According to Rakesh Bhaskar, the SHO of city police station: "We will conduct an aerial survey of the district using drone technology. If bricks or stones are found on a rooftop, a notice will immediately be served to the owner of the house seeking explanation. If the reply is not satisfactory, we will lodge an FIR against the person under relevant IPC sections."