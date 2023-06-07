Stricter rules for room providers in UP

The regulations provide for registration of such units by the competent authority within 45 days (about 1 and a half months) of application and failure to take a decision within the specified period would be considered deemed registration.



The units would have to display the registration at the main entrance and the guests unable to provide the desired documents at the front desk would not be allowed to use the facility.



The units providing rooms for stay would have to keep the CCTV footage of entry and exit points, front desk and parking areas of such facilities.



Such units would ensure the presence of a supervisor or manager round the clock at the facility when any guest is staying there or the facility is open to the public.