Strictly comply with SOP on accepting electronic copies of driving licences: HC to Delhi govt

The court noted that challans were being issued and paid through electronic modes in the national capital while amendments have been introduced in the motor vehicle law and rules to bring transparency in the matter of imposition of fines by introducing high-speed cameras, closed-circuit television cameras, speed guns and body wearable cameras.

"The Delhi Model in respect of recovery of fines is also being adopted by other states in the country. So far as the state of Delhi is concerned, as reflected from the reply, the use of Information Technology has been incorporated in order to ensure that a citizen is not harassed in the matter of payment of fine and time is not wasted in the same," said the bench also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad.