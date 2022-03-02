Student from Punjab's Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine

Barnala Deputy Commissioner of Police wrote to the state's Principal Secretary, Home, for providing assistance to the distressed family.



According to the letter, Chandan "fell ill and was admitted in Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia (Kyivska street 68) ICU suffering from Ischemia stroke in brain (reduced blood supply to brain). The youngster breathed his last today."



Chandan's father has sought the government's help in bringing his son's body to India through an air ambulance from Siret border, Romania.



On Monday, an Indian student was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv.