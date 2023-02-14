Student suicide: IIT-Bombay rejects charges of caste bias in institute

The IIT-Bombay on Tuesday rejected charges of caste bias in the institute after a first-year student allegedly committed suicide, saying initial inputs from friends suggest that there was no discrimination, and urged students to wait till police and internal probes are over.

Darshan Solanki (18) died allegedly after jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building on the Powai campus of the premier institute on Sunday. Solanki, who hailed from Ahmedabad, was a first-year student of the B.Tech (Chemical) course.

“IIT Bombay strongly refutes claims in some news articles about the tragic death of a 1st year BTech student that imply that the cause was discrimination, and say it amounted to institutional murder.