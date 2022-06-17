Students protest at Delhi's ITO against Agnipath scheme

Several protesters were detained by the Delhi Police.



One of the protesters said they did not want a contract job. "Where will we go after years? Our life and career is at stake. The government needs to take it back," a protestor said.



Meanwhile, the shutters of gate no 5 of the Metro station were downed in wake of the protest.



The Union Cabinet had on Tuesday approved the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. About 46,000 of them will be recruited this year.