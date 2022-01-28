Supreme Court quashes Maharashtra Assembly resolution to suspend 12 BJP MLAs

.

IANS

January 28, 2022 10:58 AM

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday quashed the Maharashtra Assembly's resolution to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for a year for alleged disorderly behaviour in the House.



The apex court termed the Assembly resolution unconstitutional and arbitrary.



The 12 BJP MLAs were suspended in July 2021 from the Assembly for one year after the state government accused them of misbehaviour in the Speaker's chamber.