Swift restoration of peace, normalcy need of the hour: Congress congratulates Yunus

The Congress on Thursday, 8 August congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus on being sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, with Rahul Gandhi saying that a swift restoration of peace and normalcy in that country is the need of the hour.
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of an interim government, replacing Sheikh Hasina who abruptly resigned and fled to India leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on X, "On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I extend our good wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on being sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government."
"We sincerely hope that normalcy and peace returns in Bangladesh, our neighbour, with whom we Indians share a historic relationship. We pray for the safety of all the Bangladeshi people, including all the minorities," Kharge said.
In a post on X, Gandhi also congratulated Yunus on being sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government.
"A swift restoration of peace and normalcy is the need of the hour," the former Congress chief said.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh hailed Yunus as a legend in the field of microfinance and social entrepreneurship and related his meetings with him in a post on X.
"I have known him very well. During 2011-2014, my colleagues and I in the Ministry of Rural Development used to study and keep track of his Grameen Bank initiatives for our own National Rural Livelihoods Mission Aajeevika based on bank-linked women self-help groups," he said.
"Dr Manmohan Singh has been a great admirer of his work. India wishes him all the very best in his new assignment at Dhaka. There are huge expectations from him across the world, most of all the hope that the wonderful cultural diversity of Bangladesh - which is also a source of economic strength - is protected and allowed to flourish," Ramesh said.
Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban'.
A 16-member council of advisers was announced to assist Yunus in running the state's affairs. Md Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, two key organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, were also part of the advisory council.
