Swift restoration of peace, normalcy need of the hour: Congress congratulates Yunus

The Congress on Thursday, 8 August congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus on being sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, with Rahul Gandhi saying that a swift restoration of peace and normalcy in that country is the need of the hour.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of an interim government, replacing Sheikh Hasina who abruptly resigned and fled to India leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on X, "On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I extend our good wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on being sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government."

"We sincerely hope that normalcy and peace returns in Bangladesh, our neighbour, with whom we Indians share a historic relationship. We pray for the safety of all the Bangladeshi people, including all the minorities," Kharge said.