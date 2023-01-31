Teachers' scam: Calcutta HC orders replacement of CBI officer

A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered immediate replacement of an inspector-rank officer from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal.



The officer to be replaced as ordered by the single- judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay is Somnath Biswas. Giving a clear instruction, Justice Gangopadhyay said that neither would Biswas remain associated with the probe process nor should he be allowed to touch any file pertaining to the investigation.



He also ordered the deputy inspector general-rank officer of CBI heading the SIT to arrange for the replacement of Biswas and inform the court on this count by Thursday.