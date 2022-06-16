Tejashwi denounces Centres's Agnipath scheme

Arvind Kumar Singh, the state spokesperson of BJP said: "The Narendra Modi government has taken a historic decision to launch Agnipath scheme in the country. It will give a boost to the defence forces and also make positive changes to make it stronger. The youth will get attractive salary packages and rigorous training. After the completion of tenure of four years, they will get certificates which help in searching for new jobs in future."



Meanwhile, the protest continues on the second day in several districts of Bihar against the Agnipath scheme of center.



The protesters blocked Patna-New Delhi main train route at Buxar and Bhojpur districts. The agitating students had gathered in large numbers in Arrah and Buxar railway stations and damaged the railway properties.