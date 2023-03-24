Telangana Congress leaders placed under house arrest

Police have also placed under house arrest other Congress leaders like Mallu Ravi, Addanki Dayakar and leaders of JAC.



Revanth Reddy took to Twitter to condemn the house arrest. He said instead of sending police to house arrest him, Chief Minister KCR and minister KTR should come forward for a debate on the question paper leak in the presence of Osmania University students.



Revanth Reddy, who is also a Member of Parliament, said: "If CM KCR and KTR have no role in paper leak, they should accept his challenge."