Telangana suffering extreme misgovernance by TRS in last 8 yrs: Rahul Gandhi

"India's youngest state, Telangana, was born out of people's aspirations for a better future. I feel proud that the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi ji listened to the people's voice and worked selflessly towards fulfilling the dream of Telangana," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter using hashtag #TelanganaFormationDay.



"In the last 8 years, Telangana has suffered extreme misgovernance by TRS. On Telangana Formation Day, I want to reaffirm Congress' commitment to building a glorious Telangana, a model state focused on bringing prosperity especially to farmers, workers, poor and common people," he said.



Telangana was formed this day during the Congress-led UPA government after The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed in parliament in February 2014.