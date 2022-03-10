Getting Latest Election Result...

Terrorist killed in gunfight in J&K's Pulwama

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation

IANS

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces at Naina Batpora area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, officials said in Srinagar.

"One terrorist killed. Operation going on," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.


As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

