Thackeray faction asks SC to annul Maha governor order for floor test in 2022, says democracy in danger

"I am absolutely certain that without the intervention of this court our democracy will be in danger because no elected government will be allowed to survive. It is with this hope I make this plea to this court to allow this petition and set aside the order (of floor test) of the governor," Sibal said.



The apex court is hearing arguments on the events that unfolded during the June 2022 political crisis triggered by a revolt in the then undivided Shiv Sena by MLAs loyal to Eknath Shinde.



Sibal said if the Sena MLAs had lost their faith in the government, they could have voted against it in the House when a money bill was moved and reduced it to minority.



His argument was in line with the views expressed by the bench on Wednesday when it recalled the Monsoon session of the assembly was about to commence at the relevant time. The surest way to test its majority would have been when the government placed the supplementary demands before the House. If it had failed to get the money bill passed, it would have been out, it had said.