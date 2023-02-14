The Adani Saga: If there's nothing to hide, why is the govt running away from a JPC probe, Congress

The Centre is "running away" from a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue, the Congress alleged on Tuesday and said the government should allow the investigation if has nothing to hide. The Congress' attack on the government came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reported remarks that there is nothing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hide or be afraid of in the matter.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said he has written to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Madhabi Puri Buch for an impartial probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

Reacting to Shah's reported remarks, Ramesh said, "If they do not have anything to hide, why are they running away from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (probe)." "They do not even allow us to raise the demand of JPC in Parliament. When our leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge ji, raised the demand for JPC, their remarks were expunged," Ramesh said.