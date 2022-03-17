'The Kashmir Files' shows half-truth, claims Chhattisgarh CM

He also slammed Chhtattisgarh BJP MLAs as they did not come to watch the film despite being invited by him, and said they run away when anyone confronts them.



State Congress spokesperson R P Singh said no MLAs from opposition parties- BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) - in the state came to watch the film on Wednesday along with CM.



Amid the opposition BJP's demand for a tax break to 'The Kashmir Files' in Chhattisgarh, Baghel on Wednesday said the BJP-led Union government should waive the GST on the movie so that it will become tax-free in the country.



The CM had on Wednesday invited all the MLAs, including from the opposition parties, to watch the film at a mall.