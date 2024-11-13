Think of forming an inclusive govt, not one that divides: Kharge to voters

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, 13 November, urged people to vote to strengthen democracy and said before pressing the EVM button they must think about forming a government that ensures the participation of all and not one that "divides, misleads and polarises".

His remarks came as polling began for 43 Assembly seats in Jharkhand, Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election and bypolls in 31 Assembly constituencies in 10 states.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said all voters are requested to cast their valuable votes to strengthen democracy and the Constitution.

"The people of Jharkhand have to vote for social justice for all, inclusive development and good governance as well as for the protection of 'jal, jungle, zameen (water, forests, land) and tribal civilisation, and to keep divisive forces away from the state," the Congress president said.