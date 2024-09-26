‘Threat culture’ at R.G. Kar: Probe starts against 13 faculty members

The authorities of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata announced on Thursday evening, 26 September, that they have decided to conduct a probe against 13 faculty members on the basis of complaints from medical students and junior doctors.

R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital has been in the eye of a storm ever since a junior doctor became a victim of a ghastly rape and murder last month.

Sources aware of the development said that there were complaints against all these faculty members about fostering a ‘threat culture’ within the hospital premises.

“It is for your kind information, that the undersigned have received complaints from both students and junior doctors regarding the following faculty members (Medical) of R.G. Kar Medical College,” read the letter signed jointly by the current Principal Dr Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay and medical superintendent and vice-principal Dr Saptarshi Chatterjee.

The letter was addressed to the chairperson of the enquiry committee of the same hospital, a copy of which is available with IANS.

Of these 13 faculty members, three are women.