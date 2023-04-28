Three Maha ministers meet marching farmers mid-way, accept all demands

Three Maharashtra ministers rushed to meet the farmers -- on a long march in Ahmednagar since Wednesday -- midway at Sangamner, and after discussions, agreed to accept all their demands, a top All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) leader said on Thursday.



AIKS president Ashok Dhavale said that the ministers have consented to all the demands of the marching farmers and now the issue of implementation will be finalised.



The AIKS leaders met Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Tribal Minister Vijaykumar Gavit and Labour Minister Khade this afternoon at Sangamner and hammered out all the issues raised by the farmers.