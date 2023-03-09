TMC to raise Adani issue, price rise, unemployment during second leg of Budget Session: O'Brien

O'Brien said that LIC's exposure to the Adani Group and price rise affect the lives of the common man and should be highlighted.

The LIC and SBI's exposure to the Adani group were raised by the opposition parties in the first leg of Parliament's Budget Session which saw multiple disruptions.

The Trinamool Congress will also raise the issue of "political vendetta" against non-BJP ruled states in Parliament and also question the Union government on "holding back of funds for schemes such as MNREGA", O'Brien said.

He said a consultation with other opposition parties will be held soon before the session begins.