TN health dept on high alert over rising Covid cases

The Tamil Nadu health department is on high alert over the rising Covid-19 cases in the state and has directed authorities to press for protocols in all districts.

State Health Minister MA Subramanian said that Tamil Nadu has also reported the Omicron Covid variant's BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants.

MA Subramanian said that BA.4 was detected in four samples, while BA.5 was found in eight samples.

He said that the affected people are fine and were being monitored, adding that their contacts have been traced and were under observation.