Trinamool likely to join Oppn meet for joint strategy in Parliament



"The Honourable Speaker disqualified my leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. I had seen him off on Friday minutes before his disqualification. Rahul Gandhi, who gave me the opportunity to enter the Lok Sabha in 2009, won't be there. Why do I have to be there? I am pained for the injustice to him," Tagore, who represents Tamil Nadu's Virudhnagar constituency, wrote on Twitter.



Tagore is said to be a close aide of Rahul Gandhi. He is the party-in charge of Goa.



Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a court in Gujarat convicted him in a defamation case.



The Surat district court in Gujarat on March 23 convicted Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark in 2019.

