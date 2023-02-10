Two women rescued from avalanche in J&K's Bandipora

Two women were rescued on Friday from a snow avalanche in the Gurez border area of J&K's Bandipora district.



Officials said the two women, identified as Tabassum and Shahzada, were collecting water when a medium level avalanche hit Mazgund village of Tulail area in Gurez tehsil this morning.



"A rescue operation was immediately launched and both women were rescued from under the medium level snow avalanche.