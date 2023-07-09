UK Parliament questions Sunak; Cong says "impossible in 'Mother of Democracy'"
Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said that PM Modi has not answered any questions on issues of national importance including on China and Manipur
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday, July 8, referred to British prime minister Rishi Sunak's questioning by a UK Parliamentary panel to take a swipe at Indian PM Narendra Modi, saying such an interaction is "impossible in the self-declared Mother of Democracy".
Ramesh alleged prime minister Modi has not spoken on issues of national importance including on China and Manipur.
"This is quite incredible even by British standards. Certainly such an interaction is impossible in the self-declared 'Mother of Democracy' where eloquence = silence from the Prime Minister on issues of national importance," Ramesh said on Twitter.
Tagging a video in which Sunak is being questioned by a Parliamentary panel for not announcing the National Health Service Workforce Plan in Parliament when it was in session, Ramesh said, "And some PMs will never speak on issues like China, Manipur, etc." The UK panel asked Sunak why he did not announce the NHS workforce plan in Parliament, while reminding him that when Parliament is in session, the most important announcements of government policy should be made in the first instance in Parliament.
