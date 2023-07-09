UK Parliament questions Sunak; Cong says "impossible in 'Mother of Democracy'"

"This is quite incredible even by British standards. Certainly such an interaction is impossible in the self-declared 'Mother of Democracy' where eloquence = silence from the Prime Minister on issues of national importance," Ramesh said on Twitter.

Tagging a video in which Sunak is being questioned by a Parliamentary panel for not announcing the National Health Service Workforce Plan in Parliament when it was in session, Ramesh said, "And some PMs will never speak on issues like China, Manipur, etc." The UK panel asked Sunak why he did not announce the NHS workforce plan in Parliament, while reminding him that when Parliament is in session, the most important announcements of government policy should be made in the first instance in Parliament.