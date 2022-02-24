Ukraine says about 40 killed so far in attack

Kyiv: A Ukrainian presidential adviser says that Russian forces have launched an attack on Ukraine from the north, east and south.



The adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said the Ukrainian military is fighting hard.



Podolyak said Thursday that "our army is fighting back inflicting significant losses to the enemy. He said that there have been civilian casualties, but didn't give details.



He said that Ukraine now needs a greater and very specific support from the world military-technical, financial as well as tough sanctions against Russia, he said.



Another adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia has targeted air bases and various other military infrastructure.



Oleksii Arestovich said the Russian strike hasn't achieved its goal to rout the country's military. He said that we suffered casualties, but they aren't significant, adding that the Russian strikes haven't eroded the combat capability of the Ukrainian military.



He said that the Russian troops moved up to 5 km (about 3 miles) deep into the Ukrainian territory in the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions, and, possibly in other areas.