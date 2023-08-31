UP bus conductor who allegedly stopped bus to let passengers offer namaaz, dies by suicide
Suspended in June for allegedly letting two Muslim passengers offer namaaz while the bus had stopped to let other passengers use the washroom, Mohit Yadav was reportedly penniless when he died
Mohit Yadav, a 32-year-old conductor of an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus who, along with driver KP Singh, was suspended and rendered jobless in June for allegedly stopping the bus for a few minutes to let two Muslim passengers offer namaaz, has died by suicide.
Singh and Yadav allegedly let the two passengers offer namaaz by stopping the vehicle on the Bareilly-Delhi national highway on the way to Delhi on 3 June. Two days later, on 5 June, they were both suspended with "immediate effect".
The driver later told the media that the bus had taken a pitstop anyway to allow some passengers to use the restroom. So when two passengers asked him if they could offer namaaz, he gave them the go-ahead, adding that the duration of the stop was not more than three minutes.
Yadav, who went missing on 27 August, apparently jumped in front of a running train in Mainpuri. According to media reports, his body was found on the railway tracks near his house the next morning.
A resident of Nagla Khushali under the Ghiror police jurisdiction in Mainpuri, Yadav had been employed as a contractual worker with UPSRTC for eight years, for a monthly salary of around Rs 17,000.
A friend of his told TOI on condition of anonymity, "Mohit slipped into depression owing to the attitude of Deepak Chaudhary (regional manager of UPSRTC, Bareilly). We used to work together. When he called me on Sunday (27 August) night, he had no money to even recharge his phone. He said that despite having filed an appeal, there was no hope of getting his job back."
Singh, 58, told TOI, “I was in touch with Mohit until recently… He was going through a financial crisis as he had little support from his parents. I remain suspended and am somehow surviving."
