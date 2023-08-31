UP bus conductor who allegedly stopped bus to let passengers offer namaaz, dies by suicide

Mohit Yadav, a 32-year-old conductor of an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus who, along with driver KP Singh, was suspended and rendered jobless in June for allegedly stopping the bus for a few minutes to let two Muslim passengers offer namaaz, has died by suicide.

Singh and Yadav allegedly let the two passengers offer namaaz by stopping the vehicle on the Bareilly-Delhi national highway on the way to Delhi on 3 June. Two days later, on 5 June, they were both suspended with "immediate effect".

The driver later told the media that the bus had taken a pitstop anyway to allow some passengers to use the restroom. So when two passengers asked him if they could offer namaaz, he gave them the go-ahead, adding that the duration of the stop was not more than three minutes.

Yadav, who went missing on 27 August, apparently jumped in front of a running train in Mainpuri. According to media reports, his body was found on the railway tracks near his house the next morning.