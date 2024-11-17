UP Diary: With trivia dominating the buzz, is it silly season in UP?

On 9 November, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) expelled three office-bearers for attending a wedding. The expulsion of former Meerut division in-charge Prashant Gautam, district in-charge Mahavir Singh Pradhan and Dinesh Kazipur from the party raised eyebrows, more so because it was BSP national general secretary Munqad Ali’s son Farman’s wedding that they attended. What could be ‘anti-party’ about that?

Insiders claim that BSP chief Mayawati herself had ordered party leaders to stay away from the wedding because Farman’s sister, Sumbul Rana, is the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Meerapur assembly seat. Sumbul is also the daughter-in-law of another prominent BSP leader in the region, Qadir Rana.

Apparently, photos with Sumbul and Qadir would compromise the chances of Shah Nazar, the BSP candidate from Meerapur. Defying the diktat led to the expulsions. Meerapur is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. Chandrashekhar Ravan’s Azad Samaj Party and the AIMIM have also fielded candidates.

The presence of so many ‘anti-BJP’ parties in the fray is expected to make the Samajwadi Party’s task difficult, with the contest practically confined between Sumbul Rana and the BJP–RLD candidate Mithilesh Pal. In Mainpuri district, yet another family drama is playing out.

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son-in-law Tej Pratap Yadav is the SP candidate for the Karhal seat. While his contest is with the BJP, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother Abhay Ram Yadav’s son-in-lawAnujesh Yadav is also in the fray as an independent. The BJP, which had successfully fielded a Yadav candidate from the constituency in 2022, has done the same again.

Anujesh is Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav’s brother-in-law. Dharmendra’s father Abhay Ram Yadav is Mulayam Singh’s younger brother. In such a crowded field of familial candidates, if the BJP manages to spirit away a significant number of Yadav votes, the SP could be in trouble in what has been their stronghold.

Akhilesh Yadav won Karhal in the 2022 UP polls, and vacated it when he was elected Kannauj MP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Meanwhile, in Moradabad, BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Thakur from Kundarki is busy invoking Allah and making Muslims ‘swear on khuda’ that they will vote for him.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “I have heard that BJP people are changing their attire just to get votes... don’t forget that Sita Mata was kidnapped by someone who changed attire.” This was a jibe at Thakur, who donned a skull cap and scarf while addressing his constituency.

With 60 per cent Muslims, Kundarki has as many as 11 Muslim candidates in the fray. It seems Thakur, who has lost the election twice before, has been fielded to try and split Muslim votes further. Kundarki is also where the SP has raised an alarm about missing voters.

SP candidate Haji Rizwan claims that thousands of voters find their names missing from the revised electoral rolls. He accuses the BJP of resorting to foul play, having been unable to win a fair contest. Ghaziabad, next to the national capital, is witnessing a stiff fight between the BJP and the BSP. The SP has fielded Singhraj Jatav, a Dalit, against the BJP’s Sanjeev Sharma and the BSP’s Parmanand Garg.

While Ghaziabad has traditionally been a BJP stronghold, the opposition is raising the question of the BJP’s failure to deliver. All the people seem to have received is more garbage, pollution, transport bottlenecks, poor law and order and communal polarisation that has disrupted businesses and increased tension. Will public disaffection affect the BJP’s chances?

As for the ‘controversy’ surrounding Naseem Solanki’s temple visit, that seems to have died a natural death. The SP candidate from Sisamau’s visit to the Van- Khandeshwar temple in Kanpur to light a diya on Diwali drew criticism from both Hindus and Muslims. While Hindu priests ‘purified’ the temple with 1,000 litres of Gangajal, a Muslim cleric issued a fatwa declaring that the act went against Islam’s prohibition on idol worship.

The Telegraph quoted Solanki as saying, “God is not anyone’s property; anyone can seek blessings,” and that she would visit again, if invited.

---

A serious case of missing voters

By-elections tend to be won by the ruling party, as voters reason that their interests are best served by the party in power. The nine by-elections in Uttar Pradesh on 20 November therefore may make no difference to the BJP’s majority in the UP assembly. To that extent, they could be seen as largely inconsequential. Yet, these by-elections are important for both Yogi Adityanath and the Samajwadi Party.