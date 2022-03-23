UP man throws out wife for not voting for party of his choice

Taking note of media reports, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the UP director general of police (DGP) to take stringent action against the woman's husband and her in-laws.



The couple had a love marriage in 2021, and both the families are neighbours.



Baradari SHO Neeraj Malik said, "The woman is yet to approach police with a written complaint. We will take action if a complaint is lodged by her. If she wants action against her husband, we will register an FIR. And, if she wants us to mediate and resolve the marital dispute, we will transfer the case to the mediation cell to ensure that their marriage is not broken.