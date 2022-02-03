UP schools threaten to stop online classes if not allowed to reopen

Agarwal, who is managing director of the St Joseph Group of Institutions, said: "A large number of private schools in Uttar Pradesh have no option but to shut down their schools if the state government does not allow them to increase fees and reopen completely from February 7.



"There was no salary revision of our teachers and staff because schools were not allowed to increase fees. This is affecting their performance. In these trying times, a few member schools will be forced to shut down if the government does not let them increase fees for the third successive year."



Gita Gandhi Kingdon, also president of City Montessori School (CMS), said: "There has been no increase in fees for three years. And it is difficult to deny increment to teachers and staff who have been working in the pandemic."



The UPSA said that efforts are being made by schools so that voting percentage increases in the upcoming assembly Elections.



"But we will do all this only when schools will be allowed to reopen from February 7," said Agarwal.