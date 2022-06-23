National

Uttar Pradesh: 10 dead, 7 injured as pickup van rams into tree

A pickup van carrying 17 pilgrims from Haridwar rammed into a tree in Gajraula area Thursday morning, killing 10 people and injuring seven others, police said.

Uttar Pradesh: 10 dead, 7 injured as pickup van rams into tree
user

PTI

A pickup van carrying 17 pilgrims from Haridwar rammed into a tree in Gajraula area Thursday morning, killing 10 people and injuring seven others, police said.

The accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said.

The injured passengers were rushed to a hospital, police said.

Police is yet to identify the deceased.

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


    Most Popular
    Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
    Share
    next
    x