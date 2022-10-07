Varanasi court defers Gyanvapi case hearing to Oct 11

The district court in Varanasi on Friday deferred the hearing in the Gyanvapi case and scheduled it for October 11.



The court was supposed to pronounce its verdict on the plea filed by the Hindu side demanding carbon dating of the structure they claimed to be a Shivling found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque's wuzu khana.



A heavy police force was deployed outside the premises of the court ahead of the crucial hearing.



Four women petitioners in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shrinagar Gauri case had sought scientific investigation and carbon dating to ascertain the nature and age of the Shivling.