Visa applications from Delhi reach 80% of pre-pandemic levels

"We witnessed unprecedented demand from India in 2022 which led to an extended peak outbound travel season with steady volumes witnessed until December. We are confident that the momentum will further grow and hence it is advisable for applicants to apply for their visas in advance to avoid last-minute surprises," said Prabuddha Sen, Chief Operating Officer-South Asia, VFS Global.



Premium optional services such as Visa At Your Doorstep (VAYD) that enables travellers to book the entire visa experience at a location of their choice, witnessed around 90 per cent year-on-year rise in 2022.



"Health considerations continue to be a key determining factor in the new normal. As a result, we see an increasing number of travellers opt for such services that provide a seamless visa experience and prioritise safe travel," Sen added.