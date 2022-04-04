Warm morning in Delhi, strong winds likely in day

The weather bureau has forecast partly cloudy sky for Tuesday and a heatwave from April 6 to April 10. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius on April 7 and 8 and to 41 degrees Celsius on April 9 and 10.



For the plains, a "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A "severe" heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).